Bill aiming to reform state’s unemployment system passes Senate committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bill introduced by Assemblyman Rudy Salas to reform the state’s unemployment system has passed out of the Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee.

Salas said Assembly Bill 56 would overhaul the Employment Development Department, speed up unemployment claims, protect Californians from identity theft and stop rampant fraud in the system. Auditors say EDD is sitting on almost a million backlogged claims.

According to a report, more than $11 billion has been stolen through the filing of fraudulent claims.

“It has been more than a year since problems first began at EDD, and California families are still suffering from the department’s failures,” Salas said. “Common-sense reforms are needed now to fix these longstanding issues. AB 56 protects taxpayers, stops fraud, improves the claims process, and brings accountability to EDD. We must ensure that Californians receive the assistance they need to put food on the table and support their families.”

The bill now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.