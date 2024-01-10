A Wednesday morning crash involving two big-rig trucks led to the closure of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine.

The crash near Smokey Bear Road was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two big rigs crashed on the 5 Freeway on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

By about 7:45 a.m., CHP officials confirmed that the number 2, 3 and 4 lanes would be closed for an unknown duration.

Traffic on the southbound lanes was seen backed up for miles due to the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured and, if so, the severity of their injuries.

Check back for updates to this developing story.