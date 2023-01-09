(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House.

Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Ventura.

Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to authorize equipment and resources to alleviate the impacts of the storms on the local populations.