Whether you’re looking for a prime rib, a porterhouse, tomahawk or a ribeye, there’s no shortage of steakhouse options across California. But with restaurants specializing in various cuts of red meat being some of the most expensive, it can be hard to know which chop house is worth your fleeting time and hard earned money.
Gayot, an online food and travel review service known for its “Best of” guides, has compiled the top steakhouse in the nation, including the best restaurants in various cities across California.
Gayot ranked the top steakhouses for 2022 in Los Angeles, Orange County, the Bay Area, Sacramento, San Diego and beyond.
Restaurants were ranked based on the following criteria: décor, service, ambience, wine list and, of course, Gayot’s overall opinion of the food.
The chophouses vary in style, from old-fashioned smoke lounges to rustic farm-to-table settings to sleek and contemporary architecture, and everything in between.
So without further ado, here are the top steakhouses across California (sorted alphabetically), including the ones closest to you:
Los Angeles
- 903 Manhattan Ave.
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 1647 San Vicente Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$$
- Ranked by Gayot as one of America’s top 10 steakhouses in 2022
- 900 Wilshire Blvd., 71st fl.
Los Angeles, CA 90017
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$
- 237 S. Brand Blvd.
Glendale, CA 91210
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$
- 9500 Wilshire Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$
- 6600 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 8225 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 246 N. Cañon Dr.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
Orange County
- 3334 W. Coast Hwy.
Newport Beach, CA 92663
- Rating: N/A
- Price: $$$$
- 1830 Main St.
Irvine, CA 92614
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
- 300 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 202
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 1 Monarch Beach Resort
Dana Point, CA 92629
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 2100 E. Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- One Ritz-Carlton Dr.
Dana Point, CA 92629
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- 455 Newport Center Dr.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 2991 Michelson Dr.
Irvine, CA 92612
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 1695 Irvine Ave.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
- 633 Anton Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
Ventura County
- 364 S. California St.
Ventura, CA 93001
- Rating: N/A
- Price: $$$$
- 1714 Newbury Rd.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$$
- 1760 E. Lemonwood Dr.
Santa Paula, CA 93060
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 2087 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$$
Santa Barbara
Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn
- 3539 Sagunto St.
Santa Ynez, CA 93460
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
- 3888 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$$
- 4361 Carpinteria Ave.
Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$
- 5995 Stagecoach Rd.
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$
- 10 Stearns Wharf
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Rating: 11/20
- Price: $$$
- 406 E. Hwy. 246
Buellton, CA 93427
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 512 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 632 Santa Barbara St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$$
- 1279 Coast Village Rd.
Montecito, CA 93108
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 3400 E. Hwy. 246
Santa Ynez, CA 93460
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
San Diego
- 7447 Batiquitos Dr.
Carlsbad, CA 92011
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 658 Fifth Ave.
San Diego, CA 92101
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$$
- 880 Harbor Island Dr.
San Diego, CA 92101
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
- 723 Felspar St.
San Diego, CA 92109
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 285 J St.
San Diego, CA 92101
- Rating:
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 550 Via de la Valle
Solana Beach, CA 92075
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$$
- 1355 N. Harbor Dr.
San Diego, CA 92101
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 1309 Orange Ave.
Coronado, CA 92118
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$
- 600 F St.
San Diego, CA 92101
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
Palm Springs
- 49500 Seminole Dr.
Cabazon, CA 92230
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$$$
- 68900 Frank Sinatra Dr.
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
- Rating: 15/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 78525 Hwy. 111
La Quinta, CA 92253
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 73-405 El Paseo, Ste. 120
Palm Desert, CA 92260
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 74880 Country Club Dr.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 233 E. Palm Canyon Dr.
Palm Springs, CA 92264
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 74740 Hwy. 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 73505 El Paseo, Ste. 2600
Palm Desert, CA 92260
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
San Francisco
- 448 Brannan St.
San Francisco, CA 94107
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 1450 Lombard St.
San Francisco, CA 94123
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 369 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 244 Jackson St.
San Francisco, CA 94111
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 201 Third St., Ste. 100
San Francisco, CA 94103
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
- 2100 Van Ness Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94109
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 1906 Van Ness Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94109
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 2518 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 1585 Casa Buena Dr.
Corte Madera, CA 94925
- Rating: 12/20
- Pricing: $$$
- 801 Montgomery St.
San Francisco, CA 94133
- Rating: 14/20
- Pricing: $$$$
San Jose
- 19379 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 3955 Freedom Cir.
Santa Clara, CA 95054
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 377 Santana Row, Ste. 1090
San Jose, CA 95128
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
- 206 N. Santa Cruz Ave.
Los Gatos, CA 95030
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$$
- 172 S. Market St.
San Jose, CA 95113
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 334 Santana Row, Ste. 1000
San Jose, CA 95128
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$
- 177 Park Ave., Ste. 100
San Jose, CA 95113
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops
- 2050 Gateway Pl.
San Jose, CA 95110
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$$
Sacramento
- 2 Main St.
Winters, CA 95694
- Rating: 12/20
- Price: $$
- 500 NW J St., Ste. 150
Sacramento, CA 95814
- Rating: 14/20
- Price: $$$
- 621 Capitol Mall
Sacramento, CA 95814
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 501 Pavilions Ln.
Sacramento, CA 95825
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$$
- 9611 Greenback Ln.
Folsom, CA 95630
- Rating: 13/20
- Price: $$$