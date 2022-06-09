Whether you’re looking for a prime rib, a porterhouse, tomahawk or a ribeye, there’s no shortage of steakhouse options across California. But with restaurants specializing in various cuts of red meat being some of the most expensive, it can be hard to know which chop house is worth your fleeting time and hard earned money.

Gayot, an online food and travel review service known for its “Best of” guides, has compiled the top steakhouse in the nation, including the best restaurants in various cities across California.

Gayot ranked the top steakhouses for 2022 in Los Angeles, Orange County, the Bay Area, Sacramento, San Diego and beyond.

Restaurants were ranked based on the following criteria: décor, service, ambience, wine list and, of course, Gayot’s overall opinion of the food.

The chophouses vary in style, from old-fashioned smoke lounges to rustic farm-to-table settings to sleek and contemporary architecture, and everything in between.

So without further ado, here are the top steakhouses across California (sorted alphabetically), including the ones closest to you:

Los Angeles

Alexander’s Steakhouse 111 N. Los Robles Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91101

Pasadena, CA 91101 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

The Arthur J 903 Manhattan Ave.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

Baltaire 1647 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Los Angeles, CA 90049 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$$

Ranked by Gayot as one of America’s top 10 steakhouses in 2022

La Boucherie on 71 900 Wilshire Blvd., 71st fl.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Los Angeles, CA 90017 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$

Bourbon Steak 237 S. Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91210

Glendale, CA 91210 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$

CUT 9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$

Gwen 6600 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Los Angeles, CA 90028 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$$

Jar 8225 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Los Angeles, CA 90048 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse

246 N. Cañon Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Orange County

A Restaurant 3334 W. Coast Hwy.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rating: N/A

Price: $$$$

Agora Churrascaria 1830 Main St.

Irvine, CA 92614

Irvine, CA 92614 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

BLK Earth Sea Spirits 300 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 202

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Bourbon Steak 1 Monarch Beach Resort

Dana Point, CA 92629

Dana Point, CA 92629 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$$

The Catch 2100 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

Anaheim, CA 92806 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

enoSTEAK One Ritz-Carlton Dr.

Dana Point, CA 92629

Dana Point, CA 92629 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 455 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Newport Beach, CA 92660 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Houston’s 2991 Michelson Dr.

Irvine, CA 92612

Irvine, CA 92612 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

La Cave 1695 Irvine Ave.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse 633 Anton Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

Ventura County

Aloha Steakhouse 364 S. California St.

Ventura, CA 93001

Ventura, CA 93001 Rating: N/A

Price: $$$$

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood 1714 Newbury Rd.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$$

Hozy’s Grill 1760 E. Lemonwood Dr.

Santa Paula, CA 93060

Santa Paula, CA 93060 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse 2087 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$$

Santa Barbara

Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn 3539 Sagunto St.

Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Santa Ynez, CA 93460 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

Chuck’s of Hawaii 3888 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$$

Clementine’s Steak House 4361 Carpinteria Ave.

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Carpinteria, CA 93013 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$

Cold Spring Tavern 5995 Stagecoach Rd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$

Harbor Restaurant 10 Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Rating: 11/20

Price: $$$

The Hitching Post II 406 E. Hwy. 246

Buellton, CA 93427

Buellton, CA 93427 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood 512 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Jill’s Place 632 Santa Barbara St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$$

Lucky’s 1279 Coast Village Rd.

Montecito, CA 93108

Montecito, CA 93108 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

The Willows 3400 E. Hwy. 246

Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Santa Ynez, CA 93460 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

San Diego

Ember & Rye 7447 Batiquitos Dr.

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Carlsbad, CA 92011 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Greystone 658 Fifth Ave.

San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego, CA 92101 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$$

Island Prime 880 Harbor Island Dr.

San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego, CA 92101 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

JRDN Restaurant 723 Felspar St.

San Diego, CA 92109

San Diego, CA 92109 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse 285 J St.

San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego, CA 92101 Rating:

Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Red Tracton’s 550 Via de la Valle

Solana Beach, CA 92075

Solana Beach, CA 92075 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House 1355 N. Harbor Dr.

San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego, CA 92101 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Stake Chophouse & Bar 1309 Orange Ave.

Coronado, CA 92118

Coronado, CA 92118 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$

STK 600 F St.

San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego, CA 92101 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Palm Springs

Cielo

49500 Seminole Dr.

Cabazon, CA 92230

Cabazon, CA 92230 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$$$

The Edge

68900 Frank Sinatra Dr.

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Rating: 15/20

Price: $$$$$

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

78525 Hwy. 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

La Quinta, CA 92253 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse

73-405 El Paseo, Ste. 120

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Desert, CA 92260 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

74880 Country Club Dr.

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Desert, CA 92260 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Mr. Lyons Steakhouse

233 E. Palm Canyon Dr.

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Palm Springs, CA 92264 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

74740 Hwy. 111

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Desert, CA 92260 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

73505 El Paseo, Ste. 2600

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Desert, CA 92260 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

San Francisco

Alexander’s Steakhouse

448 Brannan St.

San Francisco, CA 94107

San Francisco, CA 94107 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

Bobo’s

1450 Lombard St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

San Francisco, CA 94123 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

EPIC Steak

369 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94105

San Francisco, CA 94105 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

5A5 Steak Lounge

244 Jackson St.

San Francisco, CA 94111

San Francisco, CA 94111 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Fogo de Chão

201 Third St., Ste. 100

San Francisco, CA 94103

San Francisco, CA 94103 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Harris’

2100 Van Ness Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94109

San Francisco, CA 94109 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

House of Prime Rib

1906 Van Ness Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94109

San Francisco, CA 94109 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Lolinda

2518 Mission St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

San Francisco, CA 94110 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Marin Joe’s

1585 Casa Buena Dr.

Corte Madera, CA 94925

Corte Madera, CA 94925 Rating: 12/20

Pricing: $$$

Roka Akor

801 Montgomery St.

San Francisco, CA 94133

San Francisco, CA 94133 Rating: 14/20

Pricing: $$$$

San Jose

Alexander’s Steakhouse

19379 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Cupertino, CA 95014 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

Birk’s

3955 Freedom Cir.

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Santa Clara, CA 95054 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Fogo de Chão

377 Santana Row, Ste. 1090

San Jose, CA 95128

San Jose, CA 95128 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

Forbes Mill Steakhouse

206 N. Santa Cruz Ave.

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Los Gatos, CA 95030 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$$

The Grill on the Alley

172 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113

San Jose, CA 95113 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

LB Steak

334 Santana Row, Ste. 1000

San Jose, CA 95128

San Jose, CA 95128 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

177 Park Ave., Ste. 100

San Jose, CA 95113

San Jose, CA 95113 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops

2050 Gateway Pl.

San Jose, CA 95110

San Jose, CA 95110 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$$

Sacramento

Buckhorn Steakhouse

2 Main St.

Winters, CA 95694

Winters, CA 95694 Rating: 12/20

Price: $$

Echo & Rig

500 NW J St., Ste. 150

Sacramento, CA 95814

Sacramento, CA 95814 Rating: 14/20

Price: $$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

621 Capitol Mall

Sacramento, CA 95814

Sacramento, CA 95814 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

501 Pavilions Ln.

Sacramento, CA 95825

Sacramento, CA 95825 Rating: 13/20

Price: $$$$

Scott’s Seafood Grill & Bar