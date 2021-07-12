Beckwourth Complex fires grow to nearly 90K acres, 23% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires have grown to 89,748 acres and are 23% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

More than 2,000 firefighters aided by aircraft have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes — the Dotta and Sugar fires — sparked by lightning that were carving their way through the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.

Dotta Fire 670 Acres 99% Contained Sugar Fire 89,078 Acres 8% Contained

Flames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state headed into another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.

Campgrounds and homes around Frenchman Lake were under evacuation orders Friday, and a nearly 200-square-mile (518-square-kilometer) area of the forest was closed because of the danger, fire information officer Pandora Valle said.

The flames were burning through pine, fir and chaparral turned bone-dry by low humidity and high temperatures, while ridgetop winds and afternoon gusts of up to 35 mph were “really pushing” the flames at times, Valle said.

#TMFR personnel are some of several dozer operations constructing firelines on the #BeckwourthFireComplex in an effort to gain containment and stop the spread of this aggressive fire under extreme dry, harsh, and at times windy conditions. Stay safe guys! #fireseason2021 #dozer pic.twitter.com/lE2QNztFdM — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 12, 2021

On Friday, due to the extensive growth of the complex fires, authorities have extended the area closed by a previous order.

Through Aug. 1, the order “prohibits going into or being upon National Forest System Lands within the Beckwourth Fire Complex on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest.”

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings from Friday remain in place as the Beckwourth Complex fires experienced thousands of acres of growth over the weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service is directing residents to their local law enforcements’ social media accounts, and to register for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information:

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Lassen County Fairgrounds: 195 Russel Ave. Susanville, CA.

Proctor R. Hug High School: 2880 Sutro St, Reno, NV 89512

Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center: 1350 N Wells Ave, Reno, NV.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the Beckwourth Complex fires will reach full containment on July 30.

For more information, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.