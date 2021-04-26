Bearsun finishes trek from LA to San Francisco, raises over $17,000 for charity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — “Bearsun” completed his journey across the state and touched down in San Francisco on Saturday, all while raising money for charity.

Instagram videos documented the bear’s 400-mile trek through California, beginning in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 12. 17 News caught up with Bearsun on Wheeler Ridge Road a few days later as he made his way through Kern County.

Bearsun says he raised more than $17,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.