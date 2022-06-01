FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department notified the public on Tuesday that a bear was roaming around the area of Hilborn Road and Martin Road.

“While bears in and around Fairfield may seem unique, sightings have been happening in the region lately,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be bear aware, but also let the bear be a bear. It is a wild animal and will likely wander back up into the hills.”

The police department also asked that if the bear is acting in a peaceful manner to not call police unless it becomes more of a threat and starts to pose a dangerous concern to the public.