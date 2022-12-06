A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River.

The Inglewood Police Department began an investigation late Sunday night after a woman called to report a missing person.

Around 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the woman’s home on the 300 block of N. Market Street where they contacted the grandmother of a 1-year-old girl who was missing.

The woman told police that her 22-year-old son, Jayveyon Burley, went to Long Beach to pick up his two children from their mother. When he returned to their home in Inglewood, only one of the children was with him.

Inglewood police, working alongside the Long Beach Police Department, recovered the remains of the 1-year-old girl from the Los Angeles River, just below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach.

Jayveon Burley was arrested and booked into the Inglewood Police Department Jail Monday where awaits charges of murder and child endangerment.

His bail is set at $215,000, according to inmate records.

Additional details about the investigation have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Inglewood homicide detectives at 310-412-5246. Anonymous tips can be made through the 24-hour tip line at 888-412-7463.