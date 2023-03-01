(KTXL) — A three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley was struck by an avalanche on Tuesday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The building was occupied, but no injuries were reported and all occupants were evacuated with the help of fire crews.

The bottom two floors of the building were hidden beneath a 25-foot deep and 200-yard wide wall of snow, according to the sheriff’s office.

As there is still a risk of avalanches occurring the following areas were evacuated:

-Shirley Canyon Road to Granite Chief Road

-Granite Chief RoadSandy Way from Wayne Road. to Navajo Court

-Summit Peak Road

-Summer Place

The Community Recreation Center at 10981 Truckee Way is serving as an evacuation center as the avalanche risk is evaluated on Wednesday morning.