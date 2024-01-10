All lift operations at Palisades Tahoe have been halted and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s have confirmed that one person has died and another person was injured during Wednesday’s avalanche at Palisades Tahoe.

No other missing persons reports have been made.

The avalanche occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., “above the GS gully are of KT-22,” according to Palisades Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office said the avalanche debris field is around 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep.

Alpine Meadows has also stopped all lifts operations for the day.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.