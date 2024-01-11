Ten more Californians are set to be added to the California Hall of Fame, including figures from the different worlds of sports, entertainment, science and public service.

The newest inductees were announced Thursday afternoon by Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and will join over 150 Californians who “embody the spirit of California and will continue to inspire millions more,” reads part of a statement from Gov. Newsom.

“The Governor and I are thrilled to welcome another spectacular group of trailblazers into the California Hall of Fame,” First Partner Siebel Newsom said in a statement. “With a penchant for challenging the status quo, these individuals wholly reflect the courageous, ambitious, and bold spirit of California, and have made an indelible mark on our state, nation, and world.”

The 17th class of inductees are:

•Helene An: Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine

•Willie L. Brown, Jr.: History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly

•Vinton G. Cerf: Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet

•Ava DuVernay: Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker

•The Go-Go’s: Chart-topping all-female pop punk band

•Thelton E. Henderson: Revered federal judge and civil rights leader

•Los Lobos: Iconic Chicano rock band

•Cheryl Miller: Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster

•Leon E. Panetta: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant

•Brenda Way: Celebrated artistic director and choreographer

The California Hall of Fame is a permanent exhibit at the California Museum in downtown Sacramento.

It was launched in 2006 by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to honor history-making Californians.

Inductees are chosen each year by the governor and first partner, and there is a formal induction ceremony at the museum each year. This year’s ceremony will be in February, with more details to come in later days, the museum said.