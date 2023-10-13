Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Francisquito Conservation Camp in Santa Clarita on Thursday.

Marcelo S. Caparrotta, 53, was last seen around 7 p.m., and authorities with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation immediately searched the campgrounds and buildings but were unable to find the missing inmate, according to a news release.

Caparrotta is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 184 pounds. He has brown eyes and graying hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white thermal shirt at the facility.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of Caparrotta’s disappearance and are assisting with the search, a news release said.

Caparrotta was admitted to Francisquito Conservation Camp from San Bernardino County on June 30, 2022, to serve a six-year sentence for injury to an elder causing death or great bodily harm.

The inmate is a second-striker and was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in June 2024.

Anyone who sees Caparrotta or knows where he is can contact the Francisquito Conservation Camp Commander at (661) 296-4409, any law enforcement agency or 911.