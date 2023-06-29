Authorities were chasing the driver of a stolen van from Los Angeles to Orange County Thursday morning before Sky5 lost signal.

The pursuit apparently began in the Los Angeles Police Department’s jurisdiction, but by 9:40 a.m., the driver was speeding on the southbound 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The van, which belongs to Fit For Life 1 in South Gate, was stolen from a repair shop in Los Angeles, the business told KTLA.

The driver was soon in Irvine and continued speeding through the 5 Freeway with several California Highway Patrol units in tow.

By 9:55 a.m., the driver was in the Mission Viejo area, but Sky5 lost signal in San Juan Capistrano, where the pursuit left KTLA’s coverage area.