The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m.

A stolen big rig is engulfed in flames following a pursuit along the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley on Nov. 3, 2022. (KTLA)

The driver was in the Newhall area around 2:40 p.m. and was going around 10 mph while at least three patrol cars followed, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Around 3:10 p.m. the driver went over a spike strip that was laid out on the roadway in Castaic, but he did not stop the truck. Eventually, however, one of the front tires of the big rig came off, aerial video showed.

Despite smoke coming from the truck, the driver continued along the freeway, but even slower until the truck lost a tire.

The truck eventually caught fire and black smoke and flames could be seen.

The driver eventually stopped on the highway around 3:30 p.m. and surrendered.

A Sig Alert was issued along the 5 Freeway as firefighters battled the flames, according to the CHP. The No. 3 and 4 lanes were expected to reopen once the flames are extinguished.