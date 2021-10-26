Attorney General Rob Bonta leads anti-hate crime roundtable discussion

FILE – In this March 24, 2021, file photo, California Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his nomination for state’s attorney general in San Francisco. California’s nominee for state attorney general on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, promised to hold police accountable for misconduct, as lawmakers offered veiled criticism of his predecessor who is now in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Attorney General Rob Bonta is joined by Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento and local leaders in Santa Ana for a roundtable discussion on hate crime in California.

The roundtable in Santa Ana is the seventh in a series of discussions being led by the Attorney General across California bringing together local community voices and elected leaders.

In 2020, California experienced a 31% overall increase in reported hate crimes — the highest reported level in more than a decade, according to the Department of Justice. Crimes motivated by racial bias drove much of that rise, increasing by 67.3%.

More information and guidance from the state Department of Justice to help tackle the recent rise in hate crime activity can be found here.