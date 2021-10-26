Attorney General Rob Bonta leads anti-hate crime roundtable discussion

Attorney General Rob Bonta is joined by Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento and local leaders in Santa Ana for a roundtable discussion on hate crime in California.
The roundtable in Santa Ana is the seventh in a series of discussions being led by the Attorney General across California bringing together local community voices and elected leaders.
In 2020, California experienced a 31% overall increase in reported hate crimes — the highest reported level in more than a decade, according to the Department of Justice. Crimes motivated by racial bias drove much of that rise, increasing by 67.3%.
More information and guidance from the state Department of Justice to help tackle the recent rise in hate crime activity can be found here.