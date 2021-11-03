Attorney General Rob Bonta creates DOJ Housing Strike Force

(KGET) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched a Housing Strike Force within the Department of Justice on Wednesday meant to address the housing crisis. The Housing Strike Force is meant to advance housing access, affordability and equity.

“California is facing a housing shortage and affordability crisis of epic proportion,” Bonta said.

The Department of Justice also launched a Housing Portal on their website with resources and information for California homeowners and tenants. The DOJ will also be doing a series of roundtable discussions with tenants across the state.

“Our Housing Strike Force will take an intersectional approach to address this crisis — focusing on tenant protections, environmental sustainability, housing availability, affordability, equity and fairness,” Bonta said.

“Specifically, our Housing Strike Force will enforce California’s housing and development laws.”

DOJ’s Housing Strike Force will draw on the expertise of attorneys from the Land Use and Conservation Section, the Consumer Protection Section, the Civil Rights Enforcement Section, and the Environment Section’s Bureau of Environmental Justice to address the housing crisis and to alleviate its effects.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to using all the tools my office has available to advance Californians’ fundamental right to housing.”

The Strike Force will work to address the shortage and affordability crisis by:

Enforcing state housing and development laws in the Attorney General’s independent capacity and on behalf of DOJ’s client agencies. Earlier this year, the Governor signed AB 215 enhancing the Attorney General’s concurrent role in enforcing state housing laws;

Enforcing tenant rights, mortgage servicing, and other consumer protection laws;

Issuing consumer alerts advising tenants and homeowners on their protections under state and federal law;

Issuing guidance letters to local governments on state housing laws;

Defending state housing and tenant protection laws from legal challenges; and

Advocating with the state legislature, federal agencies, and other state agencies to advance a right to housing.

Visit oag.ca.gov/housing for more information.