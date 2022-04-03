BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least six people are dead and 15 are injured after a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

In a video posted to Twitter, people can be seen running in the street as the sound of gunfire can be heard in the background. Video also shows multiple ambulances headed to the scene of the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Police are aware of a video that shows an apparent altercation before the shooting and are asking community members to submit the video to Sacramento Police Department.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement following the shooting.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” he said in press release.

The large police presence will remain and the scene remains active at this time.