Illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode, injure 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home has exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least nine people.

Police had called in a bomb squad after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics at about noon. But some of the fireworks that had been placed in an armored LAPD tractor-trailer exploded Wednesday evening.

The blast was caught by news crews which showed heavily damaged cars nearby and people being taken away on gurneys for treatment. The Fire Department says nine patients were being evaluated for unknown injuries.