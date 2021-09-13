At least 4 people injured following shooting inside pizza restaurant in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four people, including a suspect, were injured Monday night after a shooting broke out inside of a pizza restaurant, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to Mountain Mike’s Pizza near Olive and Meadows avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report that gunshots had been fired inside of the business.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of the restaurant.

Officers also found two other men with injuries, but are unsure if they were actually shot. Police say the two men might have been injured in a fight.

All three men were taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated.

Following the shooting, police say customers inside of the restaurant were able to detain the suspect.

Police say the suspect was also injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.