At least 13 hurt in East County crash involving pickup truck, authorities say

SAN DIEGO – At least 13 people were injured Tuesday evening in a crash involving a pickup truck on Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County, authorities say.
The crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday when a Border Patrol spokeswoman said agents were involved in a “failure-to-yield incident.” Few other details were shared by the agency, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the truck was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it overturned.
Three people were reported as having severe injuries and one was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, according to Cal Fire.
One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries and nine others had minor injuries, officials said.
All westbound lanes of I-8 at Buckman Springs Road were temporarily blocked as a result, Caltrans San Diego said, but they had reopened to traffic by about 8:15 p.m.
Officials from Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and Border Patrol were responding to the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
