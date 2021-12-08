At least 13 hurt in East County crash involving pickup truck, authorities say

SAN DIEGO – At least 13 people were injured Tuesday evening in a crash involving a pickup truck on Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County, authorities say.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday when a Border Patrol spokeswoman said agents were involved in a “failure-to-yield incident.” Few other details were shared by the agency, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the truck was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it overturned.

Three people were reported as having severe injuries and one was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, according to Cal Fire.

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries and nine others had minor injuries, officials said.

All westbound lanes of I-8 at Buckman Springs Road were temporarily blocked as a result, Caltrans San Diego said, but they had reopened to traffic by about 8:15 p.m.

WB I-8 at Buckman Springs Rd, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 8, 2021

Officials from Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and Border Patrol were responding to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

