Argument leads to shooting at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall

by: YourCentralValley.com Staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police responded to Fashion Fair Mall on Saturday afternoon for reports of gunfire inside the mall.

The calls to dispatch regarding gunshots came around 3:50 p.m.

The mall is closed as officers conduct a sweep of the building and evacuate everyone who is inside.

Police said there was not an active shooting situation at the mall. It was reported that there was a disturbance between two people.

One person shot at another and officers don’t know if anyone was hit.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

No other information was immediately available.

