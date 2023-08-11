(FOX40.COM) — The Davis Police Department said skeletal remains found near the Veteran’s Memorial Center in Davis on Wednesday were confirmed by an anthropologist to be “Native American in nature.”

According to a Facebook post by the department, police said officers and officials from the Yolo County Coroner’s Office responded to the Veterans Memorial Center after a report of skeletal remains found.

Police said the remains were located by workers while they were digging a trench for the placement of a new fire hydrant.

An anthropologist helped coroner’s officials determine that the remains “appeared to be archaeological/Native American in nature.”

Police said the coroner’s office is in contact with the Native American Heritage Commission (NAHC) to determine the proper actions regarding how to handle and what to do with the remains.