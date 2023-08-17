SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The hammer finally dropped on Bay Area law enforcement officers who were arrested by FBI agents Thursday morning in connection to an 18-month investigation.

“Today is a dark day in our city’s history, as people trusted to uphold the law, allegedly breached that trust and were arrested by the FBI. Today’s actions are the beginning of the end of a long and arduous process. Today’s arrests are demonstrative of the issues that have plagued the Antioch Police Department for decades,” Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe told KRON4.

The FBI’s raid reportedly targeted several current and former Antioch and Pittsburg police department officers.

U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in San Francisco to release more details on the raid. KRON4.com will be streaming the news conference live.

A sweeping 18-month investigation began in early 2022 as a narrow probe into officers who allegedly cheated on college tests to obtain salary raises. FBI agents dug into the cheating scandal and opened a “Pandora’s box” of unethical, and potentially criminal, behavior among officers, a source told KRON4. Federal investigators narrowed in on officers who potentially committed civil rights violations.

When the FBI seized Antioch police officers’ professional and private cellphones, agents found chains of text messages exchanged between as many as 45 Antioch officers. The texts contained racial slurs and described violence officers inflicted against suspects, court records show. One officer, who played soccer professionally before joining APD, bragged about how hard he kicked a young Black man in the head, court records containing the text messages show.

The officer wrote in one text, “He got his a** whooped in the back yard and I field goal kicked his head. I tried to knock him unconscious.”

The N-word and terms describing Black suspects as “gorillas,” “monkeys,” and circus animals were used in text messages written and received by officers. The texts also described now-retired Police Chief Steven Ford in racially derogatory terms and contained threatening language aimed at Mayor Thorpe. Ford and Thorpe are Black.

Mayor Thorpe said critics accused him of being “anti-police” while the federal investigation was underway. “Seeking to reform the Antioch Police Department is not anti-police, it is pro our residents, and pro officers that have served and continue to serve with honor,” the mayor told KRON4.

As many as 45 of Antioch’s approximately 100 officers were placed on leave because of the texts.

Thursday’s early morning raid was reportedly given a green light after a federal grand jury handed down an indictment. The indictment reportedly contains a wide range of charges against officers. The FBI and DOJ are slated to reveal more details during this afternoon’s news conference in San Francisco.

The scandal has already impacted the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s ability to move forward with cases that relied on Antioch police officers. Dozens of cases were dropped in 2022 and 2023 because officers suspected of “moral turpitude” could not be trusted, according to prosecutors.

