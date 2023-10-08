(FOX40.COM) –A celebration of African-American stories and history through cinema returns to Oak Park’s historic Guild Theater for the second annual Black Film Festival on Oct. 11-15.

The five-day event will showcase independent feature, documentary, and short films by African-American filmmakers, along with panel discussions and exclusive events, according to a recent press release.

The Black Film Festival is for ages 18 and up and is advertised as a “great cultural experience for the entire Sacramento region.”

Films shown on Saturday, Oct. 14 will reportedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Other featured films throughout the festival include:

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project: Explores the enduring influence of America’s great artist Nikki Giovanni, tracing her journey from the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter through innovative storytelling and captivating performances.

Somewhere in America: Presidents, Protests and a Race Massacre: A raw and sobering four-part documentary series that explores the political, moral, and cultural fault lines that divide modern-day America.

One Pint at a Time: Craft beer, a multi-billion-dollar industry in the US, often overlooks its African roots. Black-owned breweries represent less than 1% of the total, but Black brewers and influencers across the nation are reshaping the industry and its perception.

Eve After Dark: Opened in 1979, Eve's After Dark, a legendary L.A. teen club, nurtured talents like DJ Yella, Dr. Dre, Eazy E, and Ice Cube while hosting East Coast acts like Run D.M.C. and Kurtis Blow for their L.A. debuts. A triumph in creating a safe space for Compton's youth in the early 1980s, it culminated in Super Bowl LVI recognition.

Black Barbie: A Documentary: Love her or hate her, almost everyone has a Barbie story. Even if they don't have a story, there's a story as to why they don't have a story. In this film, we tell the story behind the first Black Barbie, because yes, she has a story too. It started with the filmmaker's 83- year old aunt, Beulah Mae Mitchell and a seemingly simple question, "Why not make a Barbie that looks like me?"

The second annual Black Film Festival will happen from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 11-14 and from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Guild Theater, 2828 35th St., Sacramento. For more more information or to purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com.