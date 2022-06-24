(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with the governors of Oregon and Washington, launched a new multi-state commitment to protect abortion access in the three Pacific states in the wake of the overturned ruling of Roe v. Wade.

In a video shared to social media, Newsom, along with Washington’s governor Jay Inslee and Oregon’s governor Kate Brown speak about their West Coast plan to protect reproductive rights in the three states.

“The Supreme Court has stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth,” Newsom said in a tweet. “This is an attack on American freedom….CA, OR and WA are creating the West Coast offensive. A road map for other states to stand up for women…Time to fight like hell.”

According to the plan, the three states aim to protect abortion rights against efforts by states opposed to access. The West Coast governors aim to protect patients and licensed medical professionals that provide abortion services.

In the plan, those state governments seek to protect against judicial and local law enforcement cooperation with out-of-state investigations, inquiries and arrests regarding abortion providers, patients and other people that assist with obtaining an abortion or reproductive health services.

Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes. For all Americans today feeling scared, angry and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care — please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

Part of the governors’ plan is to refuse to cooperate when another state is searching for individuals from those states that may face criminal prosecution for receiving abortions in the three Pacific states. The governors also aim to protect the misuse of medical records and other personal and sensitive health information for patients.

The plan includes protection against actions by insurers against those who assisted an individual receiving an out-of-state abortion in their states. The protection of licensed medical professionals, in compliance with state law, is included in the plan.

The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, republicans have introduced 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care. The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves. Instead, law enforcement, vigilantes and judicial systems can force patients to bear the burdens of forced pregnancy and birth. Washington state remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the ability and right of every patient who comes to our state in need of abortion care, and we will fight like hell to restore that right to patients all across the country. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

According to the plan, the governors’ goals include promoting greater access to abortion care services, including expanding access to medication, removing barriers to telehealth for reproductive healthcare services and increasing the pool of qualified practitioners.

Defending against misformation regarding reproductive healthcare is also one of the goals in the plan.

The Supreme Court has made it clear — they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history.’ They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies when women had to seek care in the shadows and in great danger when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitals. This is not the America we know — and it’s not the California way. Gov. Gavin Newsom

In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $125 million reproductive health package in an effort to prepare for an influx of out-of-state residents seeking abortions.

Newsom’s proposal aims to expand services, help cover the costs of uninsured patients and provide incentives for businesses to relocate to California from states with anti-abortion and anti-LGBT laws.