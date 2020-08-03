Amber Alert issued for two children missing from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The County Services Bureau has issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be taken by their father in Los Angeles on Saturday. Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Anyssa Cortez, 12-year-old Christopher Cortez and the suspect, 38-year-old Christopher Cortez.
According to the Amber Alert website, the suspect, Christopher Cortez, followed the children to the Los Angeles and USC Medical Center and told them to get into his car, then drove away.
Christopher Cortez
- Age: 12
- Hispanic
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 4’10”
- Weight: 147 lbs
- Last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants, black-and-white sandals
Anyssa Cortez
- Age: 14
- Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 4’10”
- Weight: 106 lbs
- Last seen wearing a dark tank top, white shorts with red polka dots
Suspect: 38-year-old Christopher Cortez
- Hispanic
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 5’9″
- Weight: 185 lbs
For any information, contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at (213) 229-1700 or the County Services Bureau at (213) 974-8000.
LASD County Services advising of child abduction(s), Anyssa Cortez (14) and Christopher D. Cortez (12). – https://t.co/vPoDepzLSq pic.twitter.com/cxcMceTfW4— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 2, 2020