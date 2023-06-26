Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl, mother after alleged kidnapping in Lancaster

(KTLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 2-month-old girl and her mother after they were allegedly kidnapped by their father and husband in Lancaster Sunday.

Sabrina Sanchez, 31, and her baby daughter Itzel Sanchez were last seen around noon when they were said to be abducted by 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez, the husband of Sabrina and the father of Itzel, the California Highway Patrol tweeted.

Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez (left), Sabrina Sanchez (center) and Itzel Sanchez are seen in this image provided by the California Highway Patrol.

Sanchez-Jimenez, who is believed to be armed with a handgun, allegedly sexually assaulted a family member before the kidnapping, authorities said.

Authorities said he has threatened to murder his wife and daughter.

The family was last seen in a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with Colorado plate AUI-X94.

Authorities are searching for a silver Buick Lucerne with Colorado license plate number AUI-X94.

The CHP described Sabrina Sanchez as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red and black dress with pink shorts and a black shirt.

Two-month-old Itzel Sanchez was described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top and silver shorts.

Sanchez-Jimenez should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him was asked call 911.

The Amber Alert was issued for Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, San Diego and Imperial Counties.