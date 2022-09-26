An Amber Alert has been issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing a woman in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted his 15-year-old daughter.

The shooting was reported about 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue.

Anthony John Graziano and Savanna Graziano are seen in photos provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.

The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the investigation. Truman Middle School is also not far from the where the shooting occurred.

The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where she later died, Fontana police said. She has not been identified.

Another victim had been shot at but was not struck.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano in connection with the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be with his 15-year-old daughter, Savanna Graziano.

They were last seen at Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard in Fontana.

Anthony Graziano is driving a White 2017 Nissan Frontier with a California license plate number 44305G2. The vehicle has a overlanding rack over the bed of the truck as well as a distinct “Pro-4X” “animal” sticker on the rear quarter panel, police said.

Anthony Graziano is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

His daughter is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and also has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities ask anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspect to call 911.

The Amber Alert was issued for San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and the woman who died, and no further details about what led up to the shooting have been released.