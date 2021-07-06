Amber Alert deactivated: Abducted child found safe, father taken into custody after mother found dead in Riverside County

(KTLA) — An Amber Alert issued Monday was deactivated Tuesday evening after a 2-year-old boy was found safe and his biological father was taken into custody, officials said.

The mother, 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow of San Jacinto, was found dead on Monday inside a home in the 17000 block of Hayes Avenue in Lakeland Village.

Her boyfriend and father of her child, Celestine John Stoot Jr. of Lake Elsinore, was identified as a suspect in her death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe Stoot Jr. fled the area after the killing with his son, Celestine Stoot III, prompting an Amber Alert as law enforcement worked to find the suspect and the young boy.

Barlow’s family told KTLA they’re desperate to find the child before something happens to him.

“If you see my nephew or anything, just call the police … just say something,” one of Barlow’s sisters said as they sat together pleading for the child’s return.

The words “child abduction” were lit up on highways across multiple counties in Southern California Tuesday, along with license plate numbers U335133 and 8VQU461. The suspect’s vehicle was described as being a charcoal grey 2020 Kia Optima, possibly with one of those license plate numbers.

Lakeisha Barlow, the victim’s sister, said she called authorities for a welfare check when she couldn’t reach her sister. That’s when she found out she had been fatally shot, according to the family.

The family told KTLA they believe Barlow was shot after an argument. Officials have not provided information on how the mother died.

The victim’s other sister, Genique Stanford, said Barlow leaves behind seven children.

“She has four young children, from 15 to 2 years old, who need their mom and who now don’t have a mom,” Stanford said. “I just hope that they would think about that before they consider helping this person who did this to her. She did not deserve that.”

As of Tuesday morning, officials said the whereabouts of Stoot and his two-year-old son were unknown. The father should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Those with information on the case are encouraged to contact homicide Investigator Magana at 951-955-2777.