All evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Windy Fire today, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are set to remove all evacuation orders and warnings for the Windy Fire in Tulare County on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulare County sheriff officials say all evacuation orders and warnings associated with the Windy Fire for the following communities will be lifted at noon:

Mountain Aire

Rogers Camp

Upper and Lower Perppermint

Camp Whistsett

R Ranch

Johnsondae

Sugarloaf Sawmill

Sugarloaf Mountain Park

Pondersoa

Idlewild

Balance Rock

Poso Park

Quaking Aspen

Camp Nelson

Pierpoint

Coy Flat

Cedar Slope

Alpine Village

Sequoia Crest

McNally’s

California Hot Springs

Posey

Panoramic Heights

Gold Ledge

Officials say these areas will include all structures, residential and businesses.

Deputies and the U.S. Forest Service say the National Forest remains closed at this time due to fire personnel and heavy equipment that are traveling through the area. They are asking the public to, “Please be mindful of the personnel on the ground and equipment in the area.”

Roadblocks will also remain in place at M107 at Aspen, M99 at Lloyd Meadow and M50 at Parker Meadow.

For more information, deputies ask individuals to refer to the Windy Evacuation Area Map found here.