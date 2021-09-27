All California voters to receive mail ballots in every election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California on Monday officially became a vote-by-mail state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB-37 authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), permanently requiring a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed to every active registered voter in the state.

The practice of sending vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter first began in California 2020, and was extended through 2021, as a safety measure to counteract pandemic-related disruptions and resulted in record voter participation, according to a state press release.

“As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” said Governor Newsom. “Last year we took unprecedented steps to ensure all voters had the opportunity to cast a ballot during the pandemic and today we are making those measures permanent after record-breaking participation in the 2020 presidential election. I extend my thanks to Assembly Elections Committee Chair Assemblymember Marc Berman for his leadership on this issue.”

