(KTXL) — Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the original big box retailers, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday with a U.S. District Court in New Jersey and will begin closing all of its stores nationwide.
The retailer is planning to have all of its 360 locations, including its 41 California locations, closed by June 30. The company’s 120 Buy Buy Baby locations will also be closing.
California’s Bed Bath & Beyond locations:
1) Apple Valley
18815 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley
2) Bakersfield
5000 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
3) Beaumont
1642 East 2nd Street, Beaumont
4) Canoga Park
6530 Canoga Avenue, Canoga
5) Capitola
3555 Clares Street, Capitola
6) Daly City
303 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City
7) Downey
12060 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey
8) Hacienda Crossings
4882 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin
9) Eureka
3300 Broadway Street, Eureka
10) Fresno
7497 North Blackstone Avenue, Freson
11) Goleta
189 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
12) La Quinta
79-110 Highway 111, La Quinta
13) Hollywood
1557 Vine Street, Los Angeles
14) Los Angeles
11854 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
15) Mission Viejo
25732 El Paseo, Mission Viejo
16) Modesto
3900 Sisk Road, Modesto
17) Murrieta
24450 Village Walk Place, Murrieta
18) Oakland Ironworks Building
590 2nd Street, Oakland
19) Pacific Coast Plaza
2120 Vista Way, Oceanside
20) Palm Springs
5200 East Ramon Road, Building B, Palm Springs
21) Hastings Village
3341 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena
22) Pleasant Hill
15 Crescent Drive, Pleasant Hill
23) Rancho Cucamonga
11530 4th Street, Suite 120, Rancho Cucamonga
24) Redlands
27450 West Lugonia Avenue, Redlands
25) Redwood City
1950 El Camino Real, Redwood City
26) Riverside
3700 Tyler Street, Roverside
27) Roseville
1120 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville
28) Sacramento
2725 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento
29) Mission Valley Center
1750 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego
30) San Francisco
555 9th Street, San Francisco
31) San Luis Obispo
317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
32) Santa Ana
3900 South Bristol Street, Santa Ana
33) Stephens Plaza
5201 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara
34) Santa Rosa
2785 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa
35) Seal Beach
12390 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach
36) Studio City
12555 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
37) Northgate Plaza
121 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks
38) Torrance
2595 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
39) Vacaville
128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville
40) Ventura
4040 East Main Street, Ventura
41) Savi Ranch Center
23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda