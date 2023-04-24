(KTXL) — Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the original big box retailers, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday with a U.S. District Court in New Jersey and will begin closing all of its stores nationwide.

The retailer is planning to have all of its 360 locations, including its 41 California locations, closed by June 30. The company’s 120 Buy Buy Baby locations will also be closing.

California’s Bed Bath & Beyond locations:

1) Apple Valley
18815 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley

2) Bakersfield
5000 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

3) Beaumont
1642 East 2nd Street, Beaumont

4) Canoga Park
6530 Canoga Avenue, Canoga

5) Capitola
3555 Clares Street, Capitola

6) Daly City
303 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City

7) Downey
12060 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey

8) Hacienda Crossings
4882 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

9) Eureka
3300 Broadway Street, Eureka

10) Fresno
7497 North Blackstone Avenue, Freson

11) Goleta
189 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta

12) La Quinta
79-110 Highway 111, La Quinta

13) Hollywood
1557 Vine Street, Los Angeles

14) Los Angeles
11854 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles

15) Mission Viejo
25732 El Paseo, Mission Viejo

16) Modesto
3900 Sisk Road, Modesto

17) Murrieta
24450 Village Walk Place, Murrieta

18) Oakland Ironworks Building
590 2nd Street, Oakland

19) Pacific Coast Plaza
2120 Vista Way, Oceanside

20) Palm Springs
5200 East Ramon Road, Building B, Palm Springs

21) Hastings Village
3341 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena

22) Pleasant Hill
15 Crescent Drive, Pleasant Hill

23) Rancho Cucamonga
11530 4th Street, Suite 120, Rancho Cucamonga

24) Redlands
27450 West Lugonia Avenue, Redlands

25) Redwood City
1950 El Camino Real, Redwood City

26) Riverside
3700 Tyler Street, Roverside

27) Roseville
1120 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville

28) Sacramento
2725 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento

29) Mission Valley Center
1750 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego

30) San Francisco
555 9th Street, San Francisco

31) San Luis Obispo
317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

32) Santa Ana
3900 South Bristol Street, Santa Ana

33) Stephens Plaza
5201 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara

34) Santa Rosa
2785 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa

35) Seal Beach
12390 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

36) Studio City
12555 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

37) Northgate Plaza
121 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

38) Torrance
2595 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

39) Vacaville
128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville

40) Ventura
4040 East Main Street, Ventura

41) Savi Ranch Center
23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda