(KTXL) — Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the original big box retailers, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday with a U.S. District Court in New Jersey and will begin closing all of its stores nationwide.

The retailer is planning to have all of its 360 locations, including its 41 California locations, closed by June 30. The company’s 120 Buy Buy Baby locations will also be closing.

California’s Bed Bath & Beyond locations:

1) Apple Valley

18815 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley

2) Bakersfield

5000 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

3) Beaumont

1642 East 2nd Street, Beaumont

4) Canoga Park

6530 Canoga Avenue, Canoga

5) Capitola

3555 Clares Street, Capitola

6) Daly City

303 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City

7) Downey

12060 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey

8) Hacienda Crossings

4882 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

9) Eureka

3300 Broadway Street, Eureka

10) Fresno

7497 North Blackstone Avenue, Freson

11) Goleta

189 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta

12) La Quinta

79-110 Highway 111, La Quinta

13) Hollywood

1557 Vine Street, Los Angeles

14) Los Angeles

11854 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles

15) Mission Viejo

25732 El Paseo, Mission Viejo

16) Modesto

3900 Sisk Road, Modesto

17) Murrieta

24450 Village Walk Place, Murrieta

18) Oakland Ironworks Building

590 2nd Street, Oakland

19) Pacific Coast Plaza

2120 Vista Way, Oceanside

20) Palm Springs

5200 East Ramon Road, Building B, Palm Springs

21) Hastings Village

3341 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena

22) Pleasant Hill

15 Crescent Drive, Pleasant Hill

23) Rancho Cucamonga

11530 4th Street, Suite 120, Rancho Cucamonga

24) Redlands

27450 West Lugonia Avenue, Redlands

25) Redwood City

1950 El Camino Real, Redwood City

26) Riverside

3700 Tyler Street, Roverside

27) Roseville

1120 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville

28) Sacramento

2725 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento

29) Mission Valley Center

1750 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego

30) San Francisco

555 9th Street, San Francisco

31) San Luis Obispo

317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

32) Santa Ana

3900 South Bristol Street, Santa Ana

33) Stephens Plaza

5201 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara

34) Santa Rosa

2785 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa

35) Seal Beach

12390 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

36) Studio City

12555 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

37) Northgate Plaza

121 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

38) Torrance

2595 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

39) Vacaville

128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville

40) Ventura

4040 East Main Street, Ventura

41) Savi Ranch Center

23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda

