Alcoholic Beverage Control proposes regulations to temporarily suspend licenses in situations involving public health threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has started a five-day notice period for proposed emergency regulations that would allow the department, among other things, to temporarily suspend licensing privileges in situations involving a threat to public health.
Those situations would include any licensee who “acts in a manner in conflict with limits established by an order of a federal, state, or local official during a state of emergency to protect the public health, safety, and welfare,” according to the proposed regulations.
If a license is temporarily suspended by emergency decisions, the proposed regulations say, those days a licensee is suspended will be deducted from any suspension imposed at the end of the department’s regular accusation process.
Click here to read the proposed regulations.
Public inquiries regarding the regulations can be sent to RPU@abc.ca.gov.