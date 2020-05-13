Alcoholic Beverage Control proposes regulations to temporarily suspend licenses in situations involving public health threat

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has started a five-day notice period for proposed emergency regulations that would allow the department, among other things, to temporarily suspend licensing privileges in situations involving a threat to public health.

Those situations would include any licensee who “acts in a manner in conflict with limits established by an order of a federal, state, or local official during a state of emergency to protect the public health, safety, and welfare,” according to the proposed regulations.

If a license is temporarily suspended by emergency decisions, the proposed regulations say, those days a licensee is suspended will be deducted from any suspension imposed at the end of the department’s regular accusation process.

Click here to read the proposed regulations.

Public inquiries regarding the regulations can be sent to RPU@abc.ca.gov.