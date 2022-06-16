Alaska Airlines shared video of a proposal aboard its Pride in the Sky plane on June 15, 2022

Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend Alejandra Moncayo during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020, and Moncayo also works for the company as a pilot.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas channeled her flight attendant training, dropped down to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

She said yes.

The entire proposal was caught on video and shared by Alaska Airlines.

But the romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning on proposing herself.

The double proposal comes during Pride Month and coincided with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end it wasn’t just the couple who were feeling the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.