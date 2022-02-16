Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy dies after medical emergency

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old deputy.

On Saturday, Aubrey Phillips was on duty as a patrol officer in Dublin. Around 1:46 a.m., Phillips conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

During the arrest, authorities say Phillips suffered a “severe and acute medical emergency” while sitting in the patrol car.

Officials say another officer noticed Phillips and began life-saving efforts. Emergency medical services were called and Phillips was rushed to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

She was then transported from Stanford Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for life-saving intervention.

Phillips was later pronounced dead.

Officials say Phillips was a registered organ donor.

The 36-year-old was a five-year veteran with the agency and was working as a Dublin Police Deputy for the past seven months.

She is the daughter of a retired Alameda County Deputy Sheriff and her husband is the Deputy Sheriff for Alameda County.

Phillips had three young children with her husband.

“This tragic event has touched each member of this agency. Aubrey’s short life will live on even after her passing. Aubrey will continue to serve her community by giving the gift of life to others in need. She was truly a remarkable person and served this agency and Alameda County with dignity and honor.” Sheriff Gregory Ahern

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Deputy Phillips. Our hearts go out to Dublin Police Services, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, and to her family, especially to her husband and her three children. They are part of the Dublin community and, as fellow community members, we need to come together and support them through this unimaginable tragedy.” Mayor Melissa Hernandez

Counseling and peer support are being provided to law enforcement impacted by her death.

Information on a funeral service will be provided at a later time.