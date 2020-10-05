Alameda County DA reopens Oscar Grant death investigation

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney on Monday announced she has agreed to reopen the investigation into the 2009 shooting death of Oscar Grant.

District Attorney O’Malley said she has assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Grant.

She released the following statement in response:

“We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant. The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state. My Office conducted the intensive investigation that led to the prosecution of BART Officer Johannes Mehserle for the crime of Murder. The trial occurred in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter. We are re-opening our investigation. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination.”

Grant was killed by former BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle in the early morning of Jan. 1, 2009, while heading home from New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Francisco. He was 22-years-old.

Mehserle was eventually convicted in Grant’s death and was sentenced to two years behind bars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.