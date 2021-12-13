Aha! Airlines expands flight service to inlcude more West Coast cities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aha! Airlines is expanding its flight service to include more cities across the West Coast.

The airline is adding flights from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to Spokane, Wash. beginning Dec. 15 and Palm Springs beginning Jan. 3, 2022. Aha! Airlines has also extended its flight schedule through May 31, 2022. The service currently has nonstop flights from Meadows Field Airport (BFL) to Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Aha! said this extension gives customers the chance to purchase the gift of travel and plan springtime getaways.

Aha! Airlines is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines and is based in the Reno-Lake Tahoe region.