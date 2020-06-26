Aftershocks, rock slides from Lone Pine earthquake keep Mount Whitney campgrounds, trails closed

LONE PINE, Calif. (KGET) — The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says it is using search dogs to double check the areas affected by rock slides caused by the 5.8-magnitude earthquake Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says there are no reports of anyone missing or damaged buildings, however. Most of the damage is at Mount Whitney where rock slides damaged hiking trails and forced the campground to be evacuated.











Courtesy: Inyo County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

The sheriff’s office says vehicles in the parking lot were OK, just covered in dust from the slide. They believe the quake triggered smaller rock slides in other canyons in the Owens Valley.

Whitney Portal Road remains closed with other campgrounds north of the closure.