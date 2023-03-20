(KRON) — As wet weather has continued to impact California, some reservoirs across the state are being managed with scheduled releases of water to prevent flooding, according to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

After 14 atmospheric rivers hit back-to-back this winter, reservoirs began filling quickly. Though most of the major reservoirs aren’t full yet, several are significantly higher than they have been historically. This is especially true in Central California at the Don Pedro, Camanche and Oroville reservoirs.

Northern California

Video shared by DWR shows a large release of water from Lake Oroville down into the Feather River at a rate of 35,000 cubic feet per second. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with downstream water operators to schedule releases in an effort to manage flood control.

The water release has caused a closure of Oro Dam Boulevard between Rusty Dusty Road and Canyon Drive because the water spray across the road reduces driver visibility. Drivers can still access the Oroville Dam and the State Recreation area by using State Route 162 and Canyon Drive, according to DWR.

(Photo courtesy of Dept. of Water Resources)

Reservoir January Level March Level Shasta 49% of capacity 73% of capacity Trinity 29% of capacity 35% of capacity Sonoma 57% of capacity 75% of capacity Oroville 54% of capacity 83% of capacity New Bullards Bar 78% of capacity 83% of capacity Folsom 47% of capacity 64% of capacity

KRON On is streaming now

Central California

San Luis Reservoir more than doubled its water levels over the past two months of wet weather. Nearly all Central California reservoirs are above 80% capacity, a significant sign of progress in the drought-ridden area.

Reservoir January Level March Level Camanche 73% of capacity 81% of capacity New Melones 36% of capacity 54% of capacity Don Pedro 72% of capacity 88% of capacity McClure 50% of capacity 82% of capacity Pine Flat 44% of capacity 78% of capacity Millerton 82% of capacity 80% of capacity San Luis 43% of capacity 91% of capacity

(Photo courtesy of Dept. of Water Resources)

Southern California

Reservoirs across SoCal aren’t gaining water as quickly as their Northern and Central California counterparts, but Cachuma Reservoir is nearly at capacity. Cachuma’s levels grew quickly in January when the atmospheric rivers that hit California caused the water levels to rise by 36 feet in a 24-hour period.

Reservoir January Level March Level Cachuma 84% of capacity 96% of capacity Casitas 37% of capacity 56% of capacity Castaic 54% of capacity 73% of capacity Diamond Valley 61% of capacity 60% of capacity

With more wet weather forecasted for California in the coming weeks, reservoir levels could continue to rise. The state continues to be impacted by mudslides and downed trees, but the moisture is till a welcome sign of relief for a state so heavily hit by drought.