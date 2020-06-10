Active shooter reported in downtown Paso Robles

UPDATE (7:15 a.m.) – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff confirmed that one deputy has been shot. He is currently in serious but in stable condition.
SLOCS ask to shelter in place if you are near downtown Paso Robles.
—
PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An active shooter is being reported in downtown Paso Robles.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office is telling people in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place.
According to television news station, KSBY a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputy has been shot. His condition is not known at this time. KSBY is reporting the situation began when someone shot at the Paso Robles Police Department building.
No other details were immediately available.
