Active shooter reported in downtown Paso Robles

UPDATE (7:15 a.m.) – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff confirmed that one deputy has been shot. He is currently in serious but in stable condition.

SLOCS ask to shelter in place if you are near downtown Paso Robles.

Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.

Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.

Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.

One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.

If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An active shooter is being reported in downtown Paso Robles.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office is telling people in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place.

According to television news station, KSBY a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputy has been shot. His condition is not known at this time. KSBY is reporting the situation began when someone shot at the Paso Robles Police Department building.

Urgent: Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place at this time. This is an active situation. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

