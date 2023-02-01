(KTLA) — The upcoming Powerball drawing is poised to be the eighth largest in the game’s history, California Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The grand prize has grown to an estimated $653 million, and if someone hits all six numbers during tonight’s drawing, they could take home $350 million if they chose the lump sum payout option.

One lucky California resident already became a millionaire after winning $3.9 million during Monday night’s drawing. That ticket matched five of the six numbers and was sold at an Arco AmPm in Fontana.

Another Californian won the recording-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball prize in November. The winning ticket was sold in Altadena.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night and people have until 7 p.m. to buy their tickets.