8 dead, 26 missing in boat fire off Santa Cruz Island

VENTURA, Calif. (KGET) — More than two dozen people remain missing after a boat caught fire and sunk early Monday morning near the Channel Islands.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boat called Conception caught fire and partially sunk while sailing near Santa Cruz Island.

First responders said Monday afternoon that five people were rescued, four bodies have been recovered and four bodies have been spotted on the ocean floor.

Thirty-nine people were on-board, 26 people are still missing.

The search continued Monday evening with Coast Guard crews in the water, in the air and on the shoreline searching for any survivors.

It began with frantic calls for help.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday. Get us out of here,” one voice is heard on a 911 call.

Firefighters helped put out fire on the boat that sank 20 yards offshore in 64 feet of water.

The Conception was ending a three-day diving cruise.

The boat had a bunk-style sleeping arrangement under the main deck with 33 beds, but only one way out. The crew jumped to safety.

The Conception was scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara Harbor on Tuesday, but instead a memorial grows at the boat’s dock.