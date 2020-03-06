72-year-old passenger on cruise with people who may have had coronavirus has died

Officials have not confirmed 72-year-old died of coronavirus

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KNTV/KGET) — Sunnyvale authorities say a 72-year-old who was on a cruise ship with passengers suspected of having coronavirus has died.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers were called to perform CPR Thursday on a 72-year-old person who was unconscious and not breathing, but the person died.

It was later learned the patient was on a cruise ship with two passengers suspected of having the virus.

Officials will provide an update on the case Thursday evening.

NBC affiliate KNTV’s Damian Trujillo is reporting Sunnyvale first responders who treated a heart attack patient that was quarantined for 14 days on the Princess cruise, were now under quarantine.