Video uploaded to the Citizen app shows a fiery crash at a Windsor Hills gas station on Aug. 4, 2022.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as a dark-colored sedan sped through a red light and struck several vehicles, causing a fire.

The crash was described as a multi-casualty incident by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Geovanni Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA.

California Highway Patrol officials initially said six people were killed in the crash, but later updated the figure to five.

Two vehicles appeared to be destroyed in the crash and fire, while a third vehicle also sustained major damage, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

