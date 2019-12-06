4th grader from Gilroy helps light Capitol Christmas tree in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — In Sacramento Wednesday night, the governor and first partner lit the capitol Christmas tree.

This year, the couple will get help lighting the state’s official Christmas tree from a sweet 4th grade girl from Gilroy.

Nayeli Lemus got an early feel for the stage ahead of Thursday night’s event.

The 10-year-old from Gilroy was tapped with the tree lighting task to help represent the hundreds of thousands of Californians who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Lots of emotions, but very very very excited,” the 4th grader said.

With hundreds of people expected, Nayeli’s mom and dad say she won’t be shy for Thursday night’s crowd.

“She loves the cameras, she loves the microphones she loves to be on stage, I think she’s going to really enjoy it,” said the girl’s mom Rosalinda Lemus.

Nayeli will help light the tree, which took weeks to put together.

It has more than 10,000 ultra-low wattage lights and 800 ornaments, many of which were hand crafted by Californians like Nayeli.

Her parents say they’re so proud.

“Very, very honored to have her experience something like this. I’m so excited for her, These tears are excitement that I never thought something like this would ever possibly happen to her.”