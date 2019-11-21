48 acres at Oceano dunes for off-roading set to close in January

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KSBY) — Forty-eight acres of the dunes are going to be closed for off-roading and camping in what some are calling a monumental decision from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control Board.

State Parks and Recreation, the Air Pollution Control District, and people on both sides of the argument were in attendance at Monday’s board meeting.

Controversy between residents and dune riders was evident, as the Air Pollution Control District is working to reduce the amount of air pollution in what one report calls, one of the country’s worst areas for air quality.

“Sand from the dunes will actually sort of bounce and it will pick up speed, it has nothing to do with vehicles and I really feel compassion for the people who find it convenient to blame off-road vehicles for this but it really isn’t,” said Amy Granat, managing director, California Off-Road Vehicle Association.

