4-year-old dies in house fire in Tulare County while his mom was helping fight the SQF Complex Fire

IVANHOE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 4-year-old boy is dead after a house fire early Friday morning in Ivanhoe, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. near Road 164 and Avenue 320.

According to Boudreaux, a 13-year-old boy was watching a 6- and 4-year-old while the children’s mother was fighting the SQF Complex Fire as a water tender.

The 13-year-old and the 6-year-old were able to escape the fire. The 4-year-old did not escape.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.