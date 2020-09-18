4-year-old dies in house fire in Tulare County while his mom was helping fight the SQF Complex Fire

State News

by: John Parmer

Posted: / Updated:

IVANHOE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 4-year-old boy is dead after a house fire early Friday morning in Ivanhoe, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. near Road 164 and Avenue 320.

According to Boudreaux, a 13-year-old boy was watching a 6- and 4-year-old while the children’s mother was fighting the SQF Complex Fire as a water tender.

The 13-year-old and the 6-year-old were able to escape the fire. The 4-year-old did not escape.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News