4 San Jose firefighters test positive for coronavirus

Four firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department tested positive coronavirus, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Two other firefighters have symptoms and are awaiting formal test results while they isolate at home.

Nearly 80 firefighters may have been exposed to the virus, according to fire officials.

The sick firefighters also have multiple family members who have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Officials with SJFD said the infected firefighter is being treated in a “hospital in another city where he resides” and is “being treated by medical professionals.”

The other firefighters who have been identified at risk of exposure are on leave, per the fire department.

“Our Dept. is large with over 700 active firefighters. We have been able to backfill to maintain operational readiness. We remain committed to our mission to protect the community through prevention & education,” the fire department tweeted.