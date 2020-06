A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Keeler at 5:25 p.m., according to USGS.

Initial reports by USGS measured the earthquake at a 4.4 and just minutes later upgraded it to 4.6 magnitude. Keeler is located in Inyo County, just southeast of Lone Pine.

As of now there has been two aftershocks with magnitudes of 3.8 and 2.9.