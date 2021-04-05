4.0 magnitude earthquake hits in Inglewood area Monday morning

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of the 105 Freeway in the South Bay region of Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 4:44 a.m. about 1 mile east-northeast of Lennox and 2 miles southeast of Inglewood.

The epicenter was located just south of West Century Boulevard near Hollywood Park Casino. The preliminary depth of the quake was 11.8 miles, USGS said.

The temblor struck with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 but was later downgraded to 4.0 by the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

A 4.0 earthquake in Inglewood shook the L.A. area this morning. Our @LAFD conducted its routine survey of the City of L.A. and reports no damage. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 5, 2021

The quake was felt as far away as Lancaster, Laguna Niguel, Rancho Cucamonga and Ventura, according to the USGS.

Dr. Lucy Jones said the temblor struck very deep and was probably not on any mapped fault line.

The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault https://t.co/UIPbVH0kw5 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2021

The 4.0 was preceded by a pair of smaller quakes, registering 3.3 and 2.5, about 30 minutes earlier.